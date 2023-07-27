Townships raise concerns over province’s changes to planning process

The Ford government’s changes to the planning process have raised more than a few concerns, most notably among municipal planners, those in Wellesley and Woolwich included.

Local planners note the province’s proposed changes would make long-term planning for housing and development more fragmented and more difficult.

“I think the intent of what they’re trying to do is genuine. They’re trying to consolidate policy into one document, so it’s a little bit more easy to read. It provides some flexibility and some of the interpretation of the policies. So I think their intent was genuine. I just think that they didn’t really get it quite right in a number of different areas,” said Wellesley’s director of planning, Tim Van Hinte.

At issue are alterations to two planning documents it introduced during its first four-year mandate: the 2020 Provincial Policy Statement, which set the rules for land use planning in Ontario, and 2019’s “A Place to Grow,” which sets the growth plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Van Hinte said there are four main areas of concern: eliminating the requirements to plan for provincially mandated population and employment forecasts; no longer requiring municipalities to do a comprehensive review to justify expansion of a settlement area; elimination of intensification and destiny target requirements; and the proposal to allow up to three homes on farm properties.

Although the province has backed away from the last item following pressure from the agriculture community, Van Hinte still has worries.

“Until we see it on the paper, then I guess it’s not official. But that’s certainly the information that we’re hearing is that they’ve had quite a good opposition to that and I think they’re going to back down from that one, which was good news,” he said.

Among the changes that are still being proposed is the ability for developers to apply for site-specific settlement expansions on a one-off basis instead of it being done comprehensively. While developers would still have to get approval of a municipal council, Van Hinte said it could put municipalities in an awkward position if the proposal is for an area where there are no expansion plans, essentially opening up new areas to development without a contextual review.

“When you think about the township, we try and plan for a 20- to 30-year time horizon. You try to say, ‘OK, well in the settlement areas, we’re going to try and promote a logical expansion to these types of things where it makes sense.’ But now, you could do that at any time. So it’s a little bit more disjointed and fragmented, which doesn’t really lead to good planning outcomes,” he said.

In an emailed statement to The Observer, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said the proposed changes will give more flexibility to municipalities to determine appropriate land uses for their communities.

“The intention of this, as well as other changes are to streamline planning policy to increase housing supply. At the same time it would provide more flexibility to help reduce implementation burden on municipalities and expedite planning for both new market and affordable housing as well as jobs,” said Nazaneen Baqizada.

While consolidation of the documents will eliminate some duplication, the majority of the changes are short-sighted, Van Hinte said.

“We’re in a housing crisis, no question. Affordability is difficult for a lot of families and a lot of people and certainly we need more housing in Wellesley, as well. But I don’t agree [with] just building units anywhere and everywhere, just for the purpose of building units.”

In Woolwich, the directive to build more housing saw the province include more settlement land through its approval of the regional official plan, increasing the amount of development beyond what the township had allocated.

Director of development services Deanne Friess said the new provincial planning statement could lead to an over-allocation of greenfield lands and sprawl.

“This will open up more land for residential development to 2051. However, the population projections have not changed with the approval so the development of those lands may not be needed within the planning timeframe to 2051,” she said of the expansion.

Allowing more developable lands may not address the causes of housing issues, given that the lands still depend on population projections and servicing, Friess said.

“This may allow more sprawl but not necessarily for affordability. The township has sufficient land allocated for residential development to accommodate the population projections,” she said.

In reports to their respective councils, both Van Hinte and Friess expressed concern that the new planning statement removes the definition of “affordable” when it comes to housing. In the ministry statement, Baqizada said that municipalities will be required to work with their municipal service managers to ‘provide a range of housing options to meet housing affordability needs.’

“The definition of ‘housing options’ is proposed to be expanded to better recognize and reflect the need for a wider range of diverse and suitable housing for local communities,” Baqizada said.

However, planning for housing development is much more difficult than people realize, Van Hinte said.

“It’s not as simple as changing lines on a map or just allowing development here without some type of strategic overall vision as to how that is going to be paid for, how it’s going to be serviced. What kind of effect does it have on other township services? That kind of thing.”

The province is currently holding a feedback period on the new provincial planning statement that will last until August 4.

