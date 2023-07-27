Two local girls prepare for a championship

Maddy Phillips and Emma Maric are heading back to the Canadian Fastpitch Championship for the second summer in a row, and this year they aim to win.

Phillips and Maric, both from Woolwich Township, will be heading to Brandon, Manitoba next month to play at the highest level for their U15 girls’ softball team, the UTM Bandits. Phillips plays shortstop and second base, while Maric plays centrefield.

The team made it to the U15 Girls Canadian Fastpitch Championship last year, as the fourth-place Ontario team. This year, they’re going back as the number one team in the province.

For both girls, the goal is to return victorious.

“We feel really, really excited about it. It’s been a goal of ours since the beginning of the season to qualify for nationals and to be Ontario 1 to go down there,” said Phillips.

Added Maric, “Our biggest goal was to quantify and qualify as Ontario 1 and having another opportunity at going to Nationals, in a different area too, is really, really special for us.”

They will be using last year’s experience at nationals to inform their playing this time around.

“Last year, I just noticed that we weren’t as mentally prepared as I think we are this year,” said Phillips. “This year, we’re just so much closer as a team, and just so much more confident in each other. And I think if we all just believe in ourselves, we will be a lot more mentally prepared this year than we were last year,” said Phillips.

“Having a second opportunity to go, because most teams haven’t even gone to nationals, so us having more experience going to the Canadians will better prepare us to go down there and I’m pretty confident in our team and what we can accomplish down there,” agreed Maric.

Both girls have put in the work to get to this point, practicing various aspects of their sport during the winter and summer months, playing tournaments near and far, and attending training events to learn more about the physical and mental aspects of the sport.

Charlene Phillips, Maddy’s mother, is proud watching her daughter grow and play the sport. “It’s been pretty cool, actually, because she is my youngest child of three, and we weren’t really involved in sports other than house league soccer. So to see her thrive, she plays second base, and she’s just really done well. So, it’s been interesting to watch her journey. It’s been very busy. A lot of driving. A lot of commitment, but definitely a proud moment,” she said.

Karen Maric, Emma Maric’s mother, echoes that sentiment. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to be part of this with [Emma]. She has been playing sports since she was very young. She’s athletic. This is a huge part of her life. So, just being able to see all the hard work she’s put into it, all the time, all the effort, all the tournaments she’s gone to. And this is kind of an ultimate goal for these girls, to be able to represent Ontario and be able to play at this level of ball.”

Since the team went to the championships last year, the girls have an idea of the competition they’re up against, and generally what to expect. Besides fundraising, the teammates are working on their skills, practicing and getting one-on-one coaching to prepare.

In the bigger picture, the Canadian championships fit into the larger goals both girls are working toward.

“It’s always been getting good grades in school, so that I have a better opportunity to go to a university somewhere in the States or maybe even Canada,” said Maric. “I’ve also had a goal of getting better and better at my sports so that I could potentially maybe get a scholarship somewhere for either softball or hockey because I do play hockey as well. So yeah, it’s just been a goal of mine that I’d like to accomplish.”

“My biggest goal has been working on my mindset, because I noticed that last year – you can have the talent, but there’s nothing like being a good mental player. Everyone’s going to make errors, especially in a game like softball, where it’s very hard, and a lot of like mental and physical errors can happen, but it’s the way that you come back from those errors and just being able to pick yourself back up and fight back after an error like that,” said Phillips.

The team is looking for support to send the girls to the championships. A GoFundMe is set up and the team welcomes sponsorship.

“Thank you for everyone’s support,” said Phillips. “It’s a big cost to go down to Manitoba. And thank you to friends and family and everyone for their support, either financially or just by watching us and cheering us on from home.”

