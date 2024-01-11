Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
Auditor’s report details problems with gravel pits long known to critics
Nachos for dinner? Yes, please!
Lefcourtland: January 11, 2024
Jacks gain some ground in three-game winning streak
Provincial police issue more than 1,400 impaired driving charges during campaign
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
The View From Here: January 11, 2024
View From Here
Last updated on Jan 11, 24
Posted on Jan 11, 24
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/untitled-42/
Post In:
View From Here
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Orzo’s not rice, but it is delicious
Next Article
The prestige of mining on the Moon
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: January 11, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Jan 11, 24
The View From Here: January 11, 2024
Scott Arnold
Jan 11, 24
READ MORE
Letters
What has Ford got to show for his tenure?
The Editor
Jan 09, 24
Shopping local is key to keeping a vibrant downtown core
The Editor
Jan 04, 24
Sidewalk snow clearing remains an issue
The Editor
Dec 21, 23
READ MORE
Editorials
AG’s report confirms what critics say about gravel pits
The Editor
Jan 11, 24
Making things better in 2024 starts with better governance
The Editor
Jan 04, 24
Social cohesion at stake as politicians make poor choices
The Editor
Dec 28, 23
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA