Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
Orzo’s not rice, but it is delicious

Orzo’s not rice, but it is delicious

Chef Bruce Duff

Last updated on Jan 11, 24

Posted on Jan 11, 24

1 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA