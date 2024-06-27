Hot Off the Press
Family with long connection to Catholic cemetery says cross needs repairs
Shantz, Daniel M.
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Lefcourtland: June 27, 2024
Spending up 6% as WRDSB approves budget for next year
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Lefcourtland: June 27, 2024
Lefcourtland
Last updated on Jun 27, 24
Posted on Jun 27, 24
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/untitled-76/
Post In:
Lefcourtland
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Next Article
Shantz, Daniel M.
Political Cartoons
Lefcourtland: June 27, 2024
Jack Lefcourt
Jun 27, 24
The View From Here: June 27, 2024
Scott Arnold
Jun 27, 24
READ MORE
Letters
Workers make construction more liveable
The Editor
Jun 20, 24
Ford liquor fiasco a vote-buying scheme
The Editor
Jun 06, 24
Woolwich tax increases are untenable
The Editor
Apr 11, 24
READ MORE
Editorials
Feds must ensure Google deal actually backs real journalism
The Editor
Jun 27, 24
LCBO strike unlikely to find any public sympathy
The Editor
Jun 20, 24
Blood donations slumped in pandemic, haven’t recovered
The Editor
Jun 13, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA