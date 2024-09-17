First West Nile Virus Cases of 2024 Confirmed in Waterloo Region

Public Health has reported the first two human cases of West Nile virus in Waterloo Region for 2024, the first since 2018. The virus, spread through mosquito bites, thrives in hot, rainy conditions, which have been prevalent this summer.

Dr. Rabia Bana, Associate Medical Officer of Health, urged residents to take precautions while outdoors, such as wearing long sleeves and using insect repellent. She also advised removing standing water, where mosquitoes breed.

Most infected people show no symptoms, but those who do may experience fever, headache, or muscle aches within 2 to 15 days of being bitten. Severe cases are rare, affecting less than one percent of those infected.

Public Health continues efforts to control the mosquito population and monitor the virus.

For more information, visit regionofwaterloo.ca/FightTheBite.

; ; ;