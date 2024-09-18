Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at Parkwood Mennonite Home, Waterloo at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Graham) Martin. Cherished father of Cheri Frey, Doug “Duke” Martin, and Laurie Martin (Greg Triferis). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kristy (Zack), Scott; A.J. (Sherrie), Nikki (Vince); Jakob, Richard, Sasha (Natalie); and by his great-grandchildren Brady, Ryder, Oakley; and Iris. Curtis will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and their families. Lovingly remembered by sisters Vera Weber and Lorna Shantz, and sister-in-law Eva Martin. Predeceased by his parents Elam and Elmina (Lichty) Martin, stillborn son David, daughter-in-law Lin Martin, son-in-law Dale Frey, siblings Vernon (Eileen) Martin, Mabel (Lewis) Sauder, and Willis Martin. Curtis spent a lifetime working in construction, owning and operating Curt Martin Construction for over 25 years. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing and hunting, and enjoyed playing hockey and baseball for many years. Visitation took place on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Burial will take place in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 1 p.m. with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1310 King St. N., St. Jacobs, with reception in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Alzheimer Society or Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers at Parkwood Mennonite Home, for the exceptional care given to Curtis.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;