Dunham, Marlene

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 86. Marlene was a lifelong educator in the Hamilton area, and was dedicated to her students. She bragged she had been retired just as long as she had worked. A natural athlete, Marlene played many sports in her early years, and later enjoyed golf, lawn bowling and cross-country skiing. Marlene travelled extensively, and loved spending time in Fort Mac and Florida. She was also a die-hard Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Blue Jays fan, and coached loudly from her chair. Above all, she cherished her family and will be missed by her brother John (Norma), nieces and nephews Lori-Anne (Tim), David (Laura), great-nieces and nephews Craig (Amanda), Aaron, Daniel (Kora), Joshua, Rebekah, George (Hadley), and Sean. Great-great-aunt to Peyton, Jase, Logan, Meadow, Beau, and Indie. Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Marie Dunham. Her tribe will have to vote in a new organizer for their day trips. She’ll be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 from 12 - 3 p.m. at the Ariss Valley Golf Club, 5700 Wellington Rd 86, Ariss. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, or St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation, Guelph would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

