Waterloo Regional Police issue phishing scam warning

Waterloo Regional Police this week issued a scam warning after receiving several reports of victims falling for phishing scams.

In most instances, the fraudster sent a text message to the victim claiming to be their child, police said in a release.

The fraudster tells the victim they need funds to purchase a new phone or pay a bill. The scammer then provides the victim with their new phone number for future communication.

Fraudsters commonly then request funds through e-transfers.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777.

For additional resources and information about scams and frauds, visit the Anti-Fraud Centre website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com

AUGUST 2

6:05 AM | An incident on Bur Oak Drive in Elmira was the first of a series of thefts reported to police. Sometime overnight, a suspect approached vehicles at three locations in the area, including Woodberry Crescent, smashing one of the vehicle windows to gain entry. The suspect then stole personal property before taking off in a silver/grey quad cab Dodge Ram pickup truck. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous information can be sent to Waterloo Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

AUGUST 4

4:45 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from two vehicles parked in a driveway on Gerber Meadows Drive in Wellesley Township. Both thefts are believed to have taken someplace sometime overnight on August 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

AUGUST 6

5:38 PM | Police received a theft report from a business on Farmers Market Road in Woolwich Township. An unknown male left a business without paying for their merchandise. The male was described as white, approximately 30 years, 6’0”, with a heavy build, short hair and a beard. The male was wearing a brown t-shirt and black pants at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

