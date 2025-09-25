Wellesley plans two tree giveaway events next month

Wellesley Township is back with its annual tree giveaway and electronics recycling event, providing the opportunity to boost the tree canopy and reduce the township’s carbon footprint.

The event is being held October 18 and 25 (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) at the administration office located at 4639 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements.

“We are giving away 600 trees each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Residential properties can receive up to three trees, while farm properties can receive up to five. There is no cost to residents, and identification is needed to show you live or own property in the Township of Wellesley,” said the township’s Jake Redpath.