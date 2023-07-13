Wellesley prefers the status quo when it comes to sidewalk snow clearing

Clearing snow from the sidewalks in front of their houses will remain the responsibility of homeowners, at least for now, Wellesley councillors decided Tuesday night.

Calls from some residents to have the township look after that role prompted a report last year and another again this spring. Councillors balked at the cost, however.

A report from director of public works Chris Cook looked at several options, including providing snow-clearing services for all sidewalks in the township or just in Wellesley village. It also looked at using a contractor for all snow removal, doing it solely in-house or having a hybrid combination of the two.

In the in-house model there would be initial start-up costs of $295,000 with an annual cost of $230,000 for the entire township. Wellesley Village only would carry $100,000 in start-up costs with a $115,000 annual cost.

The hybrid model would be $100,000 initially and $235,00 annually after that. There were no cost estimates provided for the hybrid model of the village only.

While using a contractor would not have start-up costs, it would cost $220,000 for the entire township and $120,000 for the village.

Currently, the township budgets about $190,000 a year for snow removal by outside contractors. Wellesley has jurisdiction over some 27 kilometres of municipal sidewalks and 2.5 kilometres of multi-use trails. Snow is removed on walkways adjacent to township facilities such as community centres, fire halls and arenas, Cook explained.

While the report provided several pros and cons of each option it did not provide a recommendation to council.

“The information options contained in the report are by no means the only option available to us,” Cook told councillors at their Tuesday night meeting.

Coun. Lori Sebben asked if it would be possible to get an estimate for maintenance of curb-face sidewalks. That option has previously been discussed as a potential pilot project, Cook explained.

“We talked about potentially a pilot project, which I’m not necessarily in favour of just because the nature of a pilot project with a physical service like that, and then going back potentially if it didn’t work. But I can absolutely look at what it cost, what that might look like and how we might provide that service,” he said.

Mayor Joe Nowak expressed concern about providing the service in some areas and not others.

“I think there’d be a pushback on that from the community,” he said. “We can maybe look at something like that at budget time.”

Council unanimously accepted the report for information.

; ; ;