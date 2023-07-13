Pair of local women have advanced quickly in the world of rugby

Canada’s women’s rugby program has some local flair at two events in Ottawa this week. Ariss native Brooke Rempel is currently attending the Women’s U18 East camp, while Mya Brubacher from West Montrose is taking part in the Pacific Four Series, her first time being named to the senior team.

Rempel and Brubacher took similar paths to the sport, as both were hockey players before switching to rugby. Brubacher played for the London Devilettes of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League before taking up the new sport during the summer before Grade 12 when she started playing for the Highland Rugby Club in Fergus. For Brubacher, who plays the front row position, the change of sports also represented a change of life plans.

“My whole plan up until [a few years ago] was to go play hockey. And then I started playing… rugby and just kind of fell in love with it and had a lot of fun. I had friends and a coach on the team who told me I have potential to go play university,” said Brubacher, who recently completed her third year at Queen’s University in Kingston.

Brubacher has seen a steady rise and had several highlights already, including becoming a U Sports national champion in 2021. This past season she excelled personally, as she was a First Team All Canadian and was named an all-star at the national championships in Victoria, BC. While Brubacher set the awards as goals when she started at Queen’s, she did not expect it to happen that quickly.

“It was just kind of overwhelming in the best way. …It just felt like a lot of hard work even coming from like hockey. Being recognized and my successes and hard work are finally coming to fruition, so that was a pretty cool feeling,” she said.

Brubacher also did not expect to be asked to represent her country so soon, she added. She is viewing her time with the team as a learning experience. The team played New Zealand on Saturday, a 52-21 loss. Their final game of the series is tomorrow at 7 p.m. and will be shown on TSN 1.

“Getting to be with these people who I’ve watched play and have been on the team for like eight or 10 years and playing rugby for a few years now, it’s pretty awesome to play with these kinds of girls and athletes and learn. I’ve been motivated a lot in the past two or three weeks. It’s really cool to be able to represent your country – I’ve never had that experience before,” she said.

Following the Pacific Four Series, Brubacher’s next goal is to make the world cup team in 2025 because the Olympics only has rugby 7s and not the 15 player version her game is better suited to. She is also looking to play in the UK Premiere League after she graduates from Queen’s.

“I think it’s possible, but it will definitely be a lot of work in the next couple of years,” she said.

Like Brubacher, Rempel started her rugby experience at Highland Club. Playing the prop forward position, she is not afraid to go into the trenches.

“My job is mostly in the scrum. And I’m in the front three for propping. And we basically push in the scrum, contesting for the ball. So we push the other team back and forth to see who gets the ball,” she explained.

After being recruited by several different universities, the recent EDSS graduate has committed to Brock University, where she will be studying kinesiology. It was a natural fit, she said.

“They have a really strong team. They’ve taught many girls that play for Team Canada nowadays. One of my goals, maybe in the future, is to play for Team Canada. I think that they’re really great coaches, which can help me get there,” she said.

Rempel also views this week as a learning opportunity, noting that as a newer player she is still learning all the rules to the game.

“I expect it to be really hardcore. … I think working with athletes that have played rugby for a few years, I will learn better skills, learn from other people. We have one of the best coaches to teach us too, which I think will help me grow as an athlete,” said Rempel, who was also named to the Ontario Blues Team that will compete at the Western Canadian Championship in Calgary from July 30 to August 6.

Joe Blowey is head coach of the Highland Club and has watched Rempel progress quickly. Being a part of the U18 camp is “phenomenal,” for her, he said.

“A kid coming from her background from this area, coming from the club and going to play for the national side, it just shows dedication. She’s been competing against kids from all over Canada, so it’s a really big deal for her,” he said.

Having someone following in her footsteps is important for the growth of women’s rugby, Brubacher said of Rempel.

“I’ve had women I looked up to within hockey and rugby, and it’s really kind of cool now that I’m in that kind of position to kind of be a leader with the younger athletes. I think it’s really awesome to see when you have that as a person or a younger athlete to see that it was possible, especially having someone so close,” Brubacher said.

“The opportunities are there you just have to put your mind to it.”

; ; ;