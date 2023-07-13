Brewing up something new at the outlet mall

With its move to Woolwich, the Stockyards Beverage Company is not only expanding in size, it’s providing an overhaul to a big area inside the St. Jacobs Outlet Mall.

Based in Kitchener, the enterprise will be opening its new location there sometime in the fall. The move will see the company’s brewery grow to 80,000 square feet and see their production go from 1,500 hectolitres to 8,000 hectolitres. (A hectolitre is 100 litres.)

The move will see the company owned by Ignite Brands become 50-50 partners in Stockyards with the mall and help broaden its customer base of the current brewery located inside Graffiti Market, another one of their restaurants.

It’s a jump from the Catalyst 137 site in Kitchener, where what was then Red Circle Brewing, and Red Circle Coffee opened in 2018. The operations were subsequently rebranded as Stockyards Brewing and Stockyards Coffee – collectively, Stockyards Beverage Company.

“What we found is people don’t necessarily know [about the brewery]. They’re not going to Stockyards Brewing, they’re going to Graffiti Market. We’re not concerned that we’re going to lose customers. We think we’re going to move our customer base and our focus on our brewery and St. Jacobs while still maintaining our presence within Graffiti Market,” said co-owner Ryan Lloyd-Craig.

The design of the project has been in the works since before the pandemic, and construction started about a year ago. Ignite Brands is also looking to expand its product offering at the LCBO and The Beer Store.

“The more beer you can produce, the more beer you can sell. The farmers’ market, just the proximity to the market itself to the hotels nearby, and then the overall size of the project – we’re trying to create a destination brewery in Ontario that is world class. We want to do it right, so we’re taking our time,” Lloyd-Craig explained.

The brewery and retail store are just the first phase of the project with phase two being a beer hall and patio, which is aiming to be open next summer and will seat 130 people inside and another 200 outside. The final phase will see the addition of an event space and a second restaurant.

Along with its selection of beers, Stockyards also carries a line of coffee with its signature blends and single origin series. It is unique for breweries in Ontario or even Canada to also offer coffee, Lloyd Craig said.

“There are some breweries in the states that do it. I don’t know of any here in Ontario or Canada doing what we’re doing, but in our new space we will have our coffee roaster and we try to incorporate it in our beer lineup,” he said.

While there is some competition in St. Jacobs, the size of their operation will be what sets Stockyards apart, Lloyd-Craig added.

“You’ve got the draw from the farmers’ market Thursdays, Saturdays and Tuesdays in the summer months. You’ve got the hotels within walking distance. It’s just a great addition to the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market district,” he said.

; ; ;