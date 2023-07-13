An opportunity to enjoy that summertime staple, camping

WCS looking to expand program that provides people with the equipment and space to enjoy some outdoor time

Is a summer complete without a chance to roast marshmallows over a fire after a day of happy camping? Woolwich Community Services staff think not.

For three years now, Woolwich Community Services has offered camping gear and financial coverage for low-income families or individuals registered with the organization to go camping.

This year, staff and volunteers are hoping to add a second set of camping gear to the mix so they can send more than one family camping at a time. Coordinator of community support Tina Reed says buying the gear needed to go camping can get expensive, especially for families with little or no experience with the activity.

“Families that are registered with our agency, that are low-income families, can sign up for this program. What we do is we supply them with the camping gear they need, so tent, cooler, plates and silverware and all the things they would need if they were camping,” said Reed. “We have a partnership with West Montrose campground and we pay for them to be able to camp there for a night or two.”

The program is also open to low-income individuals registered with WCS.

Staff and volunteers at WCS collected and purchased the gear needed to send a family of up to six people on a camping trip.

“I previously was a camper, so I enjoyed coming up with all the different things that they would need. And then we also give them a list of ideas of things they can take for food – different types of recipes and things that they could pack, just in case they had never been camping and they wouldn’t know what to pack.”

The gear is stored at the Woolwich Community Services office in Elmira. Campers can pick it up, go camping and return it. Once returned, staff and volunteers clean up the gear, wash everything and get it ready for the next group.

Campers stay at West Montrose Family Camp, which provides space with or without electricity, and firewood for one or two nights. They also have access to the entire camp, including swimming pool, playground and any events going on there.

Debbie Reed is the owner of the campground. “It’s just nice to be able to provide people with a place to go to camp and that’s close to home. They don’t have to drive forever to go and enjoy a little piece of nature.

“We have families that have come back again this year that went last year and had so much fun that they’ve come back again this year. And then other families that just said they really enjoyed being able to go camping and not having to worry about having all the stuff,” said Tina Reed.

She notes that over the last two years, WCS sent seven families camping, and so far this summer, two families have gone. As well, she says one individual went with a friend.

Jim Jones, a PhD candidate in social and ecological sustainability at the University of Waterloo, says there is plenty of research suggesting that time in nature is intrinsic to human wellbeing.

“The consequences of nature connection include happiness and general wellbeing, increased mental and physical health and an increase in sustainable behaviours,” he said.

“For instance, relatively brief walks in natural, versus urban or indoor environments can lead to significant boosts in mood. Green exercise promotes a boost in overall mental wellbeing. There is some evidence that repeated contact with nature leads to improved emotional functioning and greater life satisfaction.”

As a campground owner, Debbie Reed agrees.

“I think everybody in life needs a break, just from all the hustle and bustle and pressures of life. Once you’re here [at the West Montrose Family Camp], you feel like you’re hours away, even if you might have only driven 15 minutes,” she said.

Tina Reed is aware some families or individuals can face barriers to accessing nature. Transportation, food, knowledge, skills and comfort-level are all needed. These are the reasons they picked West Montrose campground to work with.

“We thought of having it close by, like at West Montrose campground, because it’s for people who live in Woolwich Township – if something’s going wrong, they can go home easily. It’s not far away, so they can easily drive home if they have a sick kid or that type of thing,” she explained.

Anyone in the community with extra gently used camping gear to donate is encouraged to call the WCS office at 519-669-5139, and speak with Tina Reed.

“It’s really a simple program,” she said. “It’s camping gear. It’s a place to go. And it’s an experience for families or individuals to be able to get out into nature and just enjoy for a couple of days.”

