Nearly two months after a homicide in Kitchener, Ontario, police are still searching for the prime suspect.

On August 13, 2023, a murder took place in Kitchener. The Waterloo Regional Police Service has identified 20-year-old Habiton Solomon as the main suspect in the case and has issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on charges of second degree murder.

Habiton Solomon has a Canada-wide warrant for Second Degree murder.

Despite an ongoing manhunt, Solomon has managed to evade capture since the August killing. Police say he has connections to several other Ontario cities including Ottawa, Windsor, Brantford, North Bay, Huntsville, and Hamilton.

The homicide investigation remains open over a month later as police scramble to locate and apprehend the fugitive murder suspect. Police are warning the public that Solomon is likely still armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Habiton Solomon is asked to call 911 and not approach him. Police say any information that leads to his arrest could be crucial in finally getting justice for the August murder victim and their family.

🚨 Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers:

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

waterloocrimestoppers.ca

cell:

Crime Stoppers, Making Your Streets Safer One Call cell: www.p3tips.com

; ; ;