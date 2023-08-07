Police Issue Warning after Auto Shop Break-Ins

Monday August 7, 2023

Case # 1858

OFFENCE: Break and Enter

DATE: June 29, 2023

LOCATION: Cambridge, ON

WRPS' Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team Issue Warning after Auto Shop Break-Ins

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team continue to seek the public's assistance in locating a wanted male in connection to 33 break-and-enter incidents.

Adam Taplin, 33, is currently wanted on the strength of a warrant for thirty-three commercial break-and-enters that occurred in Cambridge between June 26, 2023, and July 31, 2023.

Adam Taplin, 33

Police encourage businesses to contact police if they receive an alarm notification, secure their gates and doors, and have good lighting and cameras installed.

Mr. Taplin is described as 5’6” tall, approximately 150 lbs., with light brown hair, and a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

🚨

- the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

- a secure anonymous tip online at

- or by mobile phone at



CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:- the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)- a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca - or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

; ; ;