Young Elmira golfer notches hole-in-one at MJT tournament

At 14, Elmira’s Fraser Allen is just getting started in golf, but he has already accomplished of one the rarest things that can happen in the sport: a hole-in-one during an important tournament.

Allen completed the feat on Saturday on the 165-yard par-3 8th hole at the Grey Silo Golf Course in Waterloo while taking part in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Maui Jim Series.

“I hit a high draw and it was tracking right at the pin. And then we saw it take a bounce right at the hole,” said Allen.

However with how the hole is set up – it has a bunker in front of the green blocking the pin – Allen was unable to see his first-ever hole-in-one and had to rely on the reactions of others for confirmation.

“All the spectators just screamed ‘go in.’ And then they all went crazy. I just screamed like crazy and I was just so happy.”

With two-day scores of 80 and 78, Allen finished in three-way tie for fourth in the bantam boys group. The Maple Leaf Junior Tour is run by the Professional Golfers Association of Canada and hosts 100 events across the country. Allen is currently ranked 60th for boys in his age group on the tour.

The son of Cam Allen, who played the sport at a high level, he has played golf almost his entire life, but started competitively at the age of 10. Last year he joined the Galt Country Club, where a combination of coaching and being more serious about the game has caused his game to go to another level.

“I’m just scoring better [this year]. And I’ve been putting [better], and I’m not getting as nervous as I used to. So I can still play and kind of relax a bit, getting better at controlling those nerves.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Allen will be playing in the Golf Ontario U15 qualifier July 21 in Barrie and the Tee It Up Tour, a local junior tour on courses in Brant, Wellington and Waterloo counties.

“I’m going to get more practice in and really focus on controlling my nerves and making sure I can keep doubles off the scorecard – really try and grind it out if I’m not having the best ball stroking day,” Allen said of preparing to play against the best golfers in his category.

Beyond that, Allen has already set his sights on college and a scholarship to play the sport.

“Any scholarship for golf would be good. And then see where that takes me, whether it’s the PGA Tour, just local pro or coaching or something like that, that’d be really cool,” he said.

; ; ;