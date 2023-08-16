Hot Off the Press
A little history of local heritage efforts

Letter to the Editor

To the Editor,

Thank you for the article by Leah Gerber in the August 10 issue about Roger Miller and “his” display at the Elmira Library Branch.

In the years he lived in Elmira, Roger made many contributions to publicizing and preserving the histories of the people, buildings and places of Woolwich Township. Roger was a founding member of the Woolwich Historical Foundation (WHF) which gathered and displayed photos, postcards, documents, maps, genealogies, business records and ledgers in the former Conestogo town hall.

Joining the group was the beginning of my own interest in Woolwich and region history. For readers’ information, when the WHF closed in 2005, paper records were transferred to the Waterloo Historical Society archives in the Grace Schmidt Room of Local History, Kitchener Central Library. A few three-dimensional artifacts went to the Curatorial Centre at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum.

Marion Roes
Waterloo
Former member of the Woolwich Historical Foundation

