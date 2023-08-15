Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital at the age of 77 years. Devoted husband of Marian (Macpherson) Gerson for 50 years. Loved father of Benjamin Gerson (Mary Catherine Stewart) of Guelph, and Amaris Gerson (Lee Payne) of Waterloo. Predeceased by his parents Lester and Rose (Hochberg) Gerson, and brother Robert Gerson. Richard was a longtime resident of Elmira and was town councillor for 10 years. He loved cycling, gardening, baseball, playing hockey, and volunteering his time in the community. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to spend time with your own loved ones for a meal at a local small business.

