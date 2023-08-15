Gilles, Roy “Gus”

Roy “Gus” Gilles passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his home in St. Jacobs, at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband for 62 years of Marlene Lichty. Loving father of Michelle (Carey) Sesto, Mike (Carolyn) Gilles, and Stephen (Myles) Gilles. Much adored grandpa of Mitchell, Marisha and Mackenzie (Sophie) Sesto, Adrian (Maddi) and Brendan Gilles. Roy will be deeply missed by his brother Henry, and many nieces and nephews. Survived by brothers-in-law Dennis (Barb) Lichty, and Jim Soltysiak. Predeceased by his parents Oliver and Ida Gilles, brothers Earl and Alfred, sister Leona (George) Gromeder, and sister-in-law Marjorie Gilles. Predeceased by in-laws Gordon and Gertrude Lichty, sisters-in-law Loraine (Wally) Martin, and Marion Soltysiak. Roy was born in St. Jacobs and was very proud to have lived there his entire life. He was a life-long member of St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs. Roy always loved sports and especially enjoyed playing softball, hockey and golf. Roy enjoyed his many years working through the ranks at Home Hardware Stores Ltd., and retired in 1998 as a respected Distribution Manager, after a career of more than 40 years. Roy was an active volunteer in his community in many ways including the church, a sports coach, the food bank, and a driver for cancer patients. In his retirement, Roy and Marlene enjoyed travelling, golf, and spending much time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Roy shared his love of sports with his family, and loved golfing with his grandchildren and watching their sporting activities. He enjoyed watching many Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays games. The family would like to thank Roy’s caregivers for their compassion, and respectful care these past months.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1407 King St. N., St. Jacobs. In Roy’s memory, donations to the Canadian Lewy Body Dementia Information or St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs would be appreciated by the family as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through the funeral home.

