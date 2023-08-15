Forler, (Kathryne) Elaine

Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to the matriarch and queen of our family. Elaine passed peacefully, surrounded by family, in the Freeport Hospital Palliative Care Unit in the early hours of Saturday, August 12, 2023. She was so deeply loved by her husband, Claude, who predeceased her in 2019 after 61 years of marriage, and her “three sweet girls” and their husbands, Sheila and Steve Bauman, Jane and Mark Weber, and Nan and Kevin Coates. She was adored by her grandchildren, Andrew (Ashleigh) and Ryan Bauman, Daniel Weber, Laura Jane (Jonathan) Brubacher, and Dillon and Maia Coates. She was delighted by her great-grandsons, Benjamin and Kai, and was excited about her new great-grandbaby on the way. She was predeceased by her parents Alma (Forwell) and Gerald Dillon and her seven siblings, Neil (Joanne), Bernice (Harold) Meyer, Ruth (Frank) O’Driscoll, Connie (Terry) McDonough, Bette (Bill) Pauli, Tom and Michael Dillon. Survived by her sister-in-law, Cecile Dillon. She was embraced by the Forler family and will be dearly missed by George (Shirley), Al (Marilyn), Gerald (Judy), Connie, Margie, Tim (Sue) Forler, and Robert Povey. Predeceased by Pat (Emmett) Kropf, Martha (Clayton) Wagner, Shirley (Len) Lorentz, Paula Povey, and Gertrude and Helene Forler. She was a favourite aunt to her 55 nieces and nephews. Elaine was the only girl in her class at Elmira High School to go to university in 1951. She graduated from Brescia College at University of Western Ontario and began a career in Public Relations at Electrohome. After her children had grown, she enjoyed many years doing Countryside Tours for the Elmira Chamber of Commerce. Elaine and Claude lived a full life with countless friends and interests, but family was their greatest joy. They created forever memories with big family weekends at the cottage, delicious dinners, and special holiday traditions. We grew up with a mother who was elegant and beautiful, yet incredibly humble, gracious, and respectful to all. She treated everyone she met with dignity and care and expected us to do the same. She loved to entertain, but could never accept a compliment, not even for her perfect pie crust. She read her two newspapers every day of her life and loved having thoughtful discussions. Elaine had a chin-up zest for life and shared her hilarious Dillon humour to the end. She immersed her children and grandchildren in make-believe and fun and had a unique and special relationship with each of us. Along with Claude, they were our greatest cheerleaders. Her deep, unwavering faith in God and selfless attitude impacted her family and gave her hope as her health faltered. She lived a life of grace and dignity, kindness and caring, and loved us all completely.

“You were an angel in the shape of my mum.” We will love you forever.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Thanks to Brigitte and Rhonda for their loving care and to the doctors and nurses at 6North Grand River Hospital and Freeport PCU. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Woolwich Community Services, KidsAbility, or St Teresa of Avila Building Fund would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

; ; ;