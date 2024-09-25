Zink, Mary Georgina

Mary passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2024. As the window was opened, her spirit departed. Born October 28, 1933 to Ruth (Edwards) and David Bronson, of the Drayton area. Survived by her children Elaine (C. Stephen Thomson), Murray (Donna), Allen (Blossom), Barb (Keith McIntosh) as well as grandchildren (the BEST) Eric Thomson, Aaron, Regan, Leighton, and Davis Zink, Lauren and Nadine McIntosh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, locally Ron Bronson, Carolyn Cauchi and Elizabeth Bronson. Predeceased by her husband George Zink Jr. (2000), infant son David, and three older brothers, Ted (Marjorie), Claude (Mildred), and Ross (Anne). It’s been a painful five years with vascular dementia, and too long since Mary enjoyed her house and neighbourhood in Elmira, volunteering at the MCC Thrift Shop and church, piecing quilt tops, car trips, and family occasions. Family enjoyed Mary’s dry sense of humour and (un)common sense, independent thinking, love of animals and nature, ability to see beauty in the unexpected, appreciation of antiques, and pleasure in a bargain. Deepest gratitude to staff at AgeCare Elmira, both the Retirement Residence and LTC, where Mary resided for five years. Their care and kindness are much appreciated. Many thanks to the neighbours and friends in Elmira who were there for Mary over the past 20 years. Interment will take place in Elmira Union Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St., Elmira, with a reception to follow. If desired, donations to MCC would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

