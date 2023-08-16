Weber, Helene (nee Schnarr)



Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Grey Bruce Health Services, Owen Sound, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken Weber (2011). Dear mother of Tom and Rose of Toronto, and Dan and Shelley of South Bruce Peninsula. Loving grandmother of Christopher (Sandra), Jennifer, Stephanie (Remo), Andrew (Ashley); Holly (Ian), Stacey (Shaun), Ryan (Natasha). Devoted great-grandmother of Laurel, Andrew Jr., Graham, Catherine, Isabella. Sister and sister-in-law of Clare and Rose Schnarr, June Ernest, Audrey Schnarr, Gerry and Barb Schnarr, Joan Weber, Julianne and Bob Ertel. Helene will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Jake and Ethel (Lackenbauer) Schnarr, brother Jake Jr., sister Geraldine Ruppel, brothers-in-law Bob Heintzman, Bob Weber and Gerry Ernest, and sister-in-law Jean (Bob) Schnurr. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira, followed by a reception. Interment will take place in Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo at 2 p.m. Donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.

