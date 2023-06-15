Province’s development focus means plenty of changes in Wellesley

Sweeping provincial changes, many of them intended to boost the construction of new homes, could have a big impact even in Wellesley, says the township’s director of planning.

In a presentation to council Tuesday night, Tim Van Hinte noted Wellesley will have to deal with the addition of 91 hectares of land for development. Under the Region of Waterloo’s original plans, that number was going to be 17 hectares, but that all changed when the province mandated increases to the allotment in the regional official plan (ROP).

“In the region’s Official Plan amendment, they had proposed about 150 hectares of additional residential land, and about 450 hectares of additional employment land proposed for a total of 600. The province came along and added an additional 2,700,” he explained.

This decision is not up for appeal, said Van Hinte. The province’s expansion of the urban area boundary now includes all the land up to what’s known as the countryside line.

“The countryside line is generally known as the long-term boundary, kind of the ‘no-go zone,’ if you will, for protection of agricultural land, environmental features, the regional recharge area. All those lands in between region lines are drawn into an urban area. So now the urban area everywhere in the region goes up to the countryside line,” Van Hinte said.

He outlined how these new lands will require new or expanded infrastructure, both from the township and the province. He pointed out that currently the region does not have the wastewater capacity to develop 91 hectares of land, adding that the region and township staff began working on updating the Wellesley water and wastewater master plan this year.

“That plan will look at what is the existing capacity? What kind of capacity can we build into that plan? How much capacity can the Nith River accept? Because there are certainly environmental considerations there in terms of its capacity as a relatively small river. So, the infrastructure piece is fairly key. You can add all the land you want, but if it can’t be serviced, then it’s not immediately available. So, it’s not like these 91 hectares are going to be developed tomorrow, or in the next five years.”

Van Hinte added that township staff will need to update Wellesley’s official plan to conform with the region’s newly approved ROP. That will involve a public process in which issues related to growth management, housing, transportation and infrastructure, land use designations for the expansion lands will all be determined, with opportunities for the public to participate.

The official plan issues come amidst a flurry of provincial legislation that includes plans to remove the region from the planning process and the pending appointment of a facilitator to examine municipal reform in Waterloo Region.

; ; ;