Wellesley makes permanent four-day workweek for staff

The four-day-workweek experiment having been deemed a success, Wellesley Township administrative staff will adopt that schedule permanently as of next month.

A staff report analyzing the pilot project recommended continuing with the four-day workweek, winning approval from councillors meeting Tuesday night.

The pilot project gave all administration staff at the township of Wellesley the option to work a flexible workday and compressed workweek. The arrangement extended the hours of operation at the municipal office by 30 minutes each day, covering 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Staff worked either Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday. The additional hours they were required to work outside of these core hours was completed at the beginning of the employees’ days, at the end, a combination of the two, or on their scheduled days off.

“For the pilot program, the proposed compressed workweek was limited to administration staff working a standard 35-hour work week. The schedule was based on tasks, workflows and deadlines while ensuring coverage for each department. Staff recommended making the pilot project permanent with a few revisions,” read the report.

The report indicated that the flexible work arrangement was not implemented if it would diminish the level or quality of service or if it would cost the township more money or if it would impact another employee’s ability to deliver service.

At the beginning of the trial, staff were allowed to work remotely for two days of their workweek. In October, this was scaled back to one if the employee was on a compressed workweek. Employees on a five-day workweek are permitted to work from home two days per week.

Staffing shortages occurred around times with a statutory holiday. In response, staff modified those statutory holiday weeks so that all staff work four seven-hour days over two scheduled shift times to make sure the office was open for regular office hours.

Since unionized staff are subject to a collective agreement, they could not be included in the flexible work arrangement policy, the township decided.

“The trial period was monitored monthly by senior management for efficiency and modified as needed,” said the report.

Surveys were distributed to residents, staff and members of council. Of the 23 residents who responded, 78 per cent, or about 17 people, said there was a positive impact or no impact on the quality of service they received from the township. The same number also indicated they had no concern with the township making the arrangement permanent.

None of the unionized staff responded to the survey.

Coun. Derek Brick brought up some issues he heard from constituents, mainly that residents were unsure about the schedules of certain individuals they needed to contact at the office.

Staff said they recommend residents contact the office before coming in, not only because schedules are flexible and compressed, but because staff members may be off site or in meetings, though they are also open to trying to post calendars or other ideas residents may have.

“Regardless, there’s still coverage five days a week by each department by somebody. We’re not leaving a department empty,” said Coun. Shelley Wagner. “So, even if they can’t reach that exact person, there is still somebody there to assist them from that department. They might not want to talk to them, but hey, they’re still there.”

The motion was passed in a split vote, with Mayor Joe Nowak, Coun Lori Sebben and Wagner voting for it, and Coun. Claude Hergott and Brick against.

The formal bylaw to effect the changes will be brought forward at the next council meeting, June 27.

