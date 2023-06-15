Knipfel, Marilyn

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at The Village of Riverside Glen LTC, Guelph at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of Bill Knipfel. Dear mother of Sue (Bob) Ellis, Sandi (Jim) Radcliffe, and Brian (Allison) Knipfel. Cherished grandmother of Sara Radcliffe (Yanish Jutton), Jake (Jessica) Radcliffe, Brendan Knipfel, and Erin Knipfel. Proudest great-grandmother of Harvey Radcliffe and Evelyn Radcliffe. Devoted niece of Agnes Quesnelle. Loving big sister of Cathy Czarny, Dianne Duncan and Janet Petts. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Glen Purdy.

Mom and Dad just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 6th. Prior to her retirement, mom worked at several different jobs; the post office in St. Jacobs, Tawco Dry Cleaners in Elmira, the KW Drive-In in Bridgeport, the Elmira Raceway, Little Short Stop Store in Guelph, and sold Tupperware. Mom enjoyed watching sports, baseball in particular and went to several Blue Jay games. She loved to watch her grandkids play hockey and soccer, shop and play bingo. Mom and Dad loved to travel. They went on several cruises together with many of their friends and family. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone at Riverside Glen LTC for the amazing care and support Mom was given there! Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira where a funeral service will be held at 1:15 p.m. with a luncheon to follow at 2 p.m. Family interment will take place at Williamsburg Cemetery. In Marilyn’s memory, donations to the Woolwich Community Services Food Bank would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

