No interest in amalgamation, say mayors of Wellesley, Woolwich

Ahead of yet another provincial review of governance in Waterloo Region, a break-away group of regional councillors is calling for amalgamation. The push won’t be gaining any traction with their colleagues in the townships, however.

In a press conference last week, regional councillors Robert Deutschmann, Jim Erb, Michael Harris, Chantal Huinink, Colleen James and Kari Williams argued for a one-city approach when the province looks at ways to improve regional government. The current two-tier system sees responsibilities divvied up between seven local municipalities and the region.

Both Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak and Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz reject the single-tier arguments, preferring instead to see the review process reveal some improvements to the current system.

“What we have here is not perfect. Does it need tweaking? Yes. And we’re looking at that. We’ve been looking at that as mayors, looking at where we can take on some things and how can we delineate the responsibilities better. On the whole, I think it’s a model that can and does work, and we can make work better with some tweaking,” said Shantz in an interview.

“As far as Wellesley is concerned, we certainly get along very well with the region. It’s not perfect. There are areas where I think we differ or we could see improvements, see some efficiencies, but let’s discuss those,” said Nowak in opposition to last week’s amalgamation proposal that, as with Shantz, came as a surprise.

Nowak noted he was disappointed by the route taken by his colleagues, adding their views are indicative of the region’s position or even the majority of the 15-member council.

“One of the concerns I had when I heard that this was going to happen was that because of it happening at the regional office, people were under the impression that council was somehow the driver. That’s certainly not the case. Quite a number of individuals on regional council don’t support this,” he said of the group’s press conference.

As with previous pushes for amalgamation, the group of councillors stress efficiencies as the motivating factor, with Deutschmann acknowledging the unprecedented approach taken by the like-minded council members, all of whom represent Kitchener or Waterloo on council.

“Overall, I think reorganizing the government to one level will save taxpayers money and will increase the level of service in the region [we] will be able to provide,” Williams said at the June 7 gathering.

Shantz, however, argued that the cost-savings and efficiencies used to justify amalgamations in other Ontario communities – a priority for the former Tory government of Mike Harris – often failed to materialize. Costs may in fact rise.

Being rolled into one mega-city along with Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge would certainly hurt residents of the townships, she said.

“I’m certainly not in support of amalgamation. I think the townships will lose out in a scenario where we’re kind of gobbled up by the cities. We’ve seen that and in a number of ways over the years,” she said, adding township residents would likely see tax increases as costs for services such as the LRT and urban transit would be applied to everyone.

In November, the province announced plans to review regional governments in Waterloo, Durham, Halton, Niagara, Peel and York. Locally, officials are still waiting for Queen’s Park to name a facilitator to oversee the process.

