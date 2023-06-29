As school year ends, EDSS basks in successful year for sports

Two Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) medals were just the tip of the iceberg for a very successful athletic year for Lancer athletics at Elmira District Secondary School.

“It is a pretty special year, when we sit back. We’ve talked a few times as coaches: Is this the new norm or is this just a once in a lifetime kind of chance?” said Alex Derma, who coached the junior football team and boys slo-pitch team to championships at the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) level.

That was the junior football team’s first-ever championship, while the slo-pitch team ended a 10-year drought in the sport. The school also picked up WCSSAA team wins in boys’ golf, girls’ hockey and girls’ curling, another first.

At the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) level, the girls’ hockey team finished second after losing a nail-biting shootout in the final, while the girls’ senior basketball team overcame a devastating WCSSAA final loss to take its first-ever gold at the CWOSSA championship in Guelph.

The curling team continued its run by taking gold at CWOSSA and bronze at OFSAA, the semi-final loss in the provincial tournament was their only defeat all year.

The school also excelled individually with the swim team taking eight medals at both the WCSSAA and the CWOSSA levels; it also sent 12 team members to the OFSAA championship in Windsor.

In golf, Abby Schill was a CWOSSA participant, while Tyson Roth was a OFSAA participant. A young track and field team also saw a lot of success, with three athletes – Isaiah Stump (3000m), Brooklyn Seiling (200m and 400m) and Jaxson Lamb (javelin) – making it to OFSAA.

In badminton, Izzy Speiran and Nolan Bridge both made it to the CWOSSA level. Speiran was also absolutely dominant in tennis, as not only did she take home EDSS’s first senior WCSSAA win since 1997, she was also the school’s first-ever CWOSSA gold medalist.

Speiran’s antique bronze for fourth at the OFSAA tournament in Toronto helped cap off the year.

The school benefited from both experienced athletes and others who were eager to take up new sports.

“[Experienced players] bring their experience back and kind of help the team sports grow because they have the experience to help them get better,” said Derma, who also coached boys’ hockey and senior badminton.

The tennis team had several newcomers who had never even held a racquet before the season, said Dave Gartshore, who coached both the junior and senior teams.

“Just the improvement they made over those two months, so the drive, the determination and everything else was just wonderful to see,” Gartshore said.

The students also had strong support from their teammates, said Stephanie Browning, who coached track and field and cross country.

“Track and field…if they’re not competing they are actually going and cheering for each other. They’re really proud of each other’s accomplishments, recognizing, ‘Hey, that person achieved this and I would never be able to do that.’ And so even within a team, like track and field that is so large, we have them cheering on each other and being proud of each other’s accomplishments, which was awesome,” she said.

That support went beyond their own sports, with students attending games of other activities such as the football team spending a rare day off during playoffs to show support for both girls’ basketball teams, recalled junior team head coach Montana Telfer.

“Instead of spending their day off recovering and going home because they finally have a night where they can just go home at 2:20, they chose to stay two and a half hours and watch basketball instead. It was really cool,” said Telfer, who was also an assistant coach of the senior team.

Curling coach Kyle Salmes highlighted a sibling element, such as Connor and Hudson Jantzi, who were both part of the open (co-ed) curling team as well as the robotics team. Beth Alpaugh and her younger sister Brooklyn both played basketball and both played a role on the medal-winning curling team.

“I don’t want to say [Brooklyn is] following in her footsteps, but she kind of is. At the same time, I think that helps as well. Because then people see that sort of filter down and then Brooklyn’s having that success,” Salmes said.

With all the success, how do the Lancers keep it going next year?

“That’s the magic question,” said Derma.

While they hope to ride the momentum, the key will be remaining level headed about the year that was, Derma added.

“This is one year, it’s over. We can’t go above and be like, ‘Oh, hey, we won. We’re top dog.’ Every year is reset, realistically. So your culture and your coaching strategies and…your character... that’s all that matters. The wins are lovely, the wins are nice, they give us this conversation, they give us these memories as coaches, but it doesn’t matter. It’s the character and the kids that were created. That’s more valuable and important in the end,” he said.

For Matt Buckley, head coach of the senior girls’ basketball team, winning isn’t the end goal. Running an effective sports program is.

“We have programs that have won, that’s great but… if we give access, we provide opportunity, and we give a positive and good environment for the kids. That’s what breeds success when you get the athletes that can achieve success,” Buckley said.

“Coaching is about not standing in the way but providing the opportunity for success. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t, we learn,” Buckley added.

