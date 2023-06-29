EDSS wraps up school year with commencement ceremony

Parents, families, siblings and friends gathered at the Woolwich Memorial Centre on Tuesday night to honour the high school graduates in their lives at Elmira District Secondary School’s commencement ceremony.

EDSS’s Sheri Stover was the master of ceremonies for the evening. She began by congratulating all the students, especially for persevering through the pandemic.

The first address was from Waterloo Regional District School Board superintendent Bill Lemon. After acknowledging the passing of school board trustee and former EDSS teacher Fred Meissner, Lemon addressed the students.

“Making it to this Milestone is never a small accomplishment,” he said. “Especially with these three disrupted school years, it was even more challenging. I hope each of you will carry a sense of pride with you for what you’ve accomplished.

“I hope each of you will take with you from your time at Elmira the perspective of a lifelong learner, which will give you the ability to grow and thrive,” he said.

Graduates were a bundle of nerves and excitement as they took the stage Tuesday evening to receive high school diplomas and accolades, marking a graduating class like no other that persevered through the pandemic. [Leah Gerber]

“Congratulations to all students in the graduating class of 2023.

After Lemon’s address, leadership and scholarship awards were presented, followed by the presentation of an Ontario Secondary School Diploma and any certificates of achievement earned by each student.

That was followed by a message from principal Brad Marsh and the valedictory address from Sam Erjavec.

Some highlights from the award ceremonies include Diogo Bertao, who won the Calla Studio Award for most improved student, Nathan Lipp, who was awarded the Waterloo County School Bus Operators’ Association Award, Hannah Bauman and Jenna Beauvais, who won the Goodwin Family Scholarship (health services) Award, Alex Takamaki, who won the W.B. Hill Kiwanis Club of Elmira Scholarship, and Damian Bauman, who was awarded the McQuibban Award.

Also of note was Pearl Cento, who won the Dr. Mabel Dunham Award for the senior female student with the highest average on the best six Grade 12 university/college courses, the Governor General’s Academic Medal to the graduate with the highest average in their Grade 11 and 12 courses, the H.B. Disbrowe Scholarhip to the graduate with the highest average on their top 30 secondary school credits. Cento also won the Township of Woolwich Award along with Venessa Gadsby, among other awards and accolades.

