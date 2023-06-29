Linda Jean Reid

March 16, 1947 – June 4, 2023

Passed away peacefully at North Bay Health Center on June 4th. Predeceased by parents James Reid and Yvonne (Shailer) Reid, brothers John and Paul, one nephew, and her niece. Jean was the last surviving member of her family. Survived by sister-in-law, Margaret, one nephew and several dear friends. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be in Union Cemetery Elmira, at a later date. After her move to South River, Jean saw the need and started the local Food Bank. For those who wish to express sympathy, please consider making a donation to the “Good Happenings Food Bank”, 131 Ottawa Ave., South River, Ont. P0A 1X0 in Jean’s name.

