August 3, 1962-June 15, 2023

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bernice Phillips. He leaves his children Wes Phillips and Kaleigh (Edgar) Bauman, grandchildren Sadie, Riley and Sawyer. He was a gruff, bearded outdoorsman, but kindhearted as his friends and family knew well. He was at peace at the end of his life.

