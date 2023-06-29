Martin, Orvie S.

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at his residence in RR 2, West Montrose at the age of 86 years. Dear husband of Mary Ann Martin. Father of Erma and Paul Martin of West Montrose, Maynard and Erma Martin of St. Jacobs, Leonard and Esther Martin of West Montrose, Laurene and John Martin of Elmira, Lloyd and Luella Martin of West Montrose, Leroy and Sarah Martin of Chesley, Clare and Vera Martin of West Montrose. Also survived by 49 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, sisters Ada (Mrs. Mervin Martin), and Mary Martin. Predeceased by his parents Ceranus and Melinda Martin, sister Susannah and Elo Martin, brother Daniel and Lydia and second wife Esther, brother-in-law Mervin Martin, daughter-in-law Irene (Mrs. Lloyd Martin), and grandson Kevin Martin. Visitation was held from 5 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023 and from 1 - 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the family home, 1051 Buggy Lane, RR 2, West Montrose. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Hamilton General Hospital and Grand River Hospital, and the nurses at Stepping Stone for the care provided.

Dreisinger Funeral home

; ; ;