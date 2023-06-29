Haid, Marian Helene (nee Moser)

Peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Lanark Heights LTC., Kitchener at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of Stanley Haid for 67 years. Dear mother of Joe and Cindy, Doug and Debbie, Mike and Simone, Bob and Terri, Karen, Jeff and Yvonne, and Anthony. Also lovingly remembered by her 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Longtime member and past president of the CWL, and a faithful member of St. Teresa of Avila RC Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira followed by a reception. A family interment will be held in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Woolwich Community Services Food Bank would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

; ; ;