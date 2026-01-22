Hot Off the Press
Back together, grain farmers are better

Owen Roberts

Jan 22, 26

Posted on Jan 22, 26

Now, with U.S. President Donald Trump once again rattling a sabre at Canada, is a good time for Canadian farmers to show unity. And that’s what happened earlier this month, when the Guelph-based Grain Farmers of Ontario got back together again with the Grain Growers of Canada.

Both organizations have an important place in Canadian agriculture.

For nearly 25 years, Grain Growers of Canada has represented grain farmers in this country through its national, provincial and regional member organizations. It brings a collective voice to federal discussions on behalf of grain producers across the country.

