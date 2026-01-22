Back together, grain farmers are better

Now, with U.S. President Donald Trump once again rattling a sabre at Canada, is a good time for Canadian farmers to show unity. And that’s what happened earlier this month, when the Guelph-based Grain Farmers of Ontario got back together again with the Grain Growers of Canada.

Both organizations have an important place in Canadian agriculture.

For nearly 25 years, Grain Growers of Canada has represented grain farmers in this country through its national, provincial and regional member organizations. It brings a collective voice to federal discussions on behalf of grain producers across the country.

