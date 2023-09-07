Bike ride a chance to raise funds, talk about teen substance use

Portage, a youth rehabilitation centre based in Elora, is getting set for its annual Pedal for Portage fundraising event on September 23. The day will see riders take rides ranging from 20 to 100 kilometres in an effort to help the non-profit continue to help young adults in need.

Portage works with youth aged 14-18 from across Ontario in their live-in residential program, said Ashley-Ann Maginnis, associate director of development at Portage. Given the prevalence of substance use among teenagers more parents need to have conversations about it with their kids.

“Nobody wants to talk about young people who are drinking or using cannabis or drugs. They’re deemed as if they’re bad children. That’s not the case. These kids aren’t bad kids. They are kids who are struggling and we live in rural communities... if you look at the services that are available, if you look at the things that young people can get involved in, there’s so much against them,” she said.

According to the 2021 Ontario Student Drug Use and Mental Health Survey by the Canadian Centre for Addiction and Mental health, around 32 per cent of students in grades 7-12 used alcohol in the previous year, while 17 per cent used cannabis, 15 per cent used e-cigarettes and 13 per cent used opioids for non medical purposes. However, since the pandemic, youth are indulging even earlier than before, Maginnis said

“It’s a really big concern in our community. And if you were to connect with any other rehabilitation center, there’s a waitlist. And so why is there a waitlist? Well, there’s a waitlist because we don’t have enough services to be able to provide and keep up with the need. So that in itself, I think, speaks volumes in regards to the number of young people who are suffering right now,” Maginnis added.

Registration for Pedal for Portage runs until September 17. Riders can either register as a individual for $35 ($40 day of), or a team of four riders with a maximum of two adults for $70 ($75) plus $10 for each additional child 16 and under. Registration is free for individuals who raise $50 and teams that raise $250. The event starts at 7 a.m. with a light breakfast for riders at the Grand River Agricultural Society. So far the ride has raised a little more than $17,000.

Beyond the fundraising aspect, Pedal for Portage encourages parents to use the ride as a way to have conversations with youth. Maginnis notes she’s already had that conversation with her own son.

“At 10 years old I had the ability to have a conversation with him to say ‘Do you know what Portage is? Do you know why there are young kids that go to Portage? And this is some of their struggles, and this is why they’re there,’” she said.

It opens up the door to speak to kids in a less confrontational way, Maginnis said.

“They don’t need to feel like they’re being interrogated. ‘Why are mom and dad asking me all these questions? Do they think that my friends drink? Oh my goodness, like, they just get so paranoid.’ But [it’s different] when you’re talking about ‘there’s this event that’s happening, we’re gonna go out and we’re gonna ride our bikes and this is why.’”

More information on routes and registration can be found online at

portage.akaraisin.com.

; ; ;