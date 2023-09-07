Elmira Farmers’ Market makes the right moves

A series of moves this summer posed a challenge, but sales increased, as did the number of vendors

In the midst of a year in which they saw a lot challenges trying to find a new location, Elmira Farmers’ Market manager Allan Martin said he has never had more stress in a season in the 20 years he’s been in the role.

In order to give the market some more visibility, it was moved from the former downtown site to a location in the south end of town.

“We were at a dormant state with the market and in order to survive; we needed to find some energy. The only way we could put more energy into it was going somewhere where the visibility was,” Martin explained.

The market first moved to the Canadian Tire parking lot, but was only there for two weeks. It then moved to the parking lot at Task Metal Fabricators, however Martin described this a “Band-Aid solution,” and it was only there for a few weeks. Finally it found a location for the rest of season in the parking lot beside the Crossroads Mercantile Store. It will be there every Saturday until the season wraps up on October 28.

“That was kind of a week-to-week basis. It still is, but the owner has [said] if they don’t find anything for the building that needs space, then we are allowed to be here for the remainder of the season.”

While Martin experienced some negative feedback from market customers, sales have doubled for vendors.

“Our vendor base has more than tripled from a year ago. A lot of that is our location – where we ended up with at the Crossroads is such a prime location, which is definitely in our favour.”

Dwayne Letson of Dragonfire Creations is in his first full season as a regular vendor of the market after joining towards the end of last year. He said the new location has seen a lot of traffic.

“It hasn’t been frustrating for us,” he said of the moves to different locations. “We kind of roll with it. So in that regard, it hasn’t been too bad, but I think for some of the regular customers, it’s been a bit more of a challenge trying to track us down. Happy that we’ve been in the spot for a couple months now, though,” Letson said.

Julianne Martin is Allan’s daughter and a market vendor with her business J Cakes and Bakes. She has seen more customers every week this season.

“For the most part, obviously it’s weather dependent. But we have a lot of people stopping in just because we’re close to the highway here in the corner,” she said.

Along with the new location, Allan Martin credits the increase in traffic to the new website done by Amy Elliot of FirstStreetCards, and social media work done by Chrissy Arjune of Crowsfoot Garden.

For now, there remains much to be done before the season ends, as Martin and the rest of the market team are getting ready to host the fall harvest market on September 16. The hope is to have double the normal amount of vendors on that day.

“That is open to any local food vendors that are interested in becoming a part of a one-day event focusing on local food and marketing local food, and anybody with self made crafts even can apply for a location for that day,” he explained.

Martin is currently working with Home Hardware in Elmira to move the market to their parking lot for next year so that there can be the permanent location going forward.

“This year has been an amazing challenge. There were times that I was ready to give up, but in the bottom of my heart, I can say it’s been worth it. I’m looking forward to the 2024 market season even though we’re only half done this year,” he said.

