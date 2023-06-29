Bill C-18 just the start of efforts to reel in social media giants

With the passage last week of Bill C-18, the federal government is calling on digital platforms such as Meta (Facebook) and Google to pay Canadian news outlets for content those platforms monetize.

The huge digital corporations have long made money from content for which they refuse to pay. Now, Meta is threatening to block content from news media sources rather than negotiating deals with publishers.

In Australia, the tech companies made the same threats when that country’s government brought in similar legislation. The blocking of content lasted a week before the companies agreed to a payment deal with publishers of news content. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says more than $190 million has been paid out to media companies there since last year when the law came into effect.

A similar deal here would be welcome news to Canadian publishers. That said, the legislation does nothing to address the issue of holding tech giants accountable for every word that appears on their platforms. The current situation is another lopsided advantage for the digital side.

Traditionally, publishers have a legal responsibility for vetting every word that appears in their publications, be they print or electronic. The big internet platforms were given an exemption, however, meaning that not only do they not have to vet what they in essence publish, the public is subjected to misinformation, disinformation, propaganda and outright lies.

Not only exempted from libel actions, online platforms in effect benefit from falsehoods, using algorithms to keep people reading and sharing. The more anger and outrage generated, the more “engagement” social media outlets see. There’s a perverse incentive to keep getting more outrageous, not less.

Social media is best described with “anti-” at the start of the phrase.

Recent polls suggest that many of us believe that there is an alarming trend in our society today of social media fostering discord and divisiveness. We are becoming increasingly fractured, our beliefs hardening and our ability to have meaningful conversations being replaced by shouting matches.

It is easy to point to the modern digital tools available as the cause of this outrage and divisiveness. However, while these tools are becoming increasingly powerful in driving public opinion and shaping social discourse, they are simply amplifying pre-existing perceptions and opinions. Social media is powerful, but it is also a reflection of the decline in civility among us and the growing partisan divide.

The ease with which individuals can share their views, often without much thought or reflection, is a major contributing factor to the rise of incivility. The rise of sharing culture, where people are rewarded for expressing provocative opinions and they are encouraged to broadcast how "outraged" they are, are certainly factors that play into this. We are living in an increasingly polarised world, with extreme opinions and vitriol dominating online conversations.

Is the outrageous content on social media the cause or the effect of our increasingly divisive society? Probably both.

We, as citizens, must also take responsibility for our own behaviour and ensure that we are engaging in civil conversations while respecting different viewpoints. We must also acknowledge that at times our own views may be biased and should be open to changing our views when exposed to new perspectives and facts. Finally, when we encounter something we disagree with or find offensive, we should take a step back before responding.

Ultimately, it is only by protecting civil discourse and protecting ourselves from the harmful effects of tribalism and divisiveness that we can ensure a healthy, functioning society. We cannot continue to allow the power of social media to further our divides. We must recognise its power and put in place safeguards to ensure we are engaging in civil conversations that are focused on understanding and respect.

