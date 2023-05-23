Burkhart, Adah

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at her home of RR 1, St. Clements, at the age of 96 years, 11 months and 29 days. Adah Burkhart (nee Bauman) born May 25, 1926 in Wellesley Township, was married to Elam Burkhart on November 2, 1948 and lived in matrimony approximately 58 years. Leaves to mourn three sons and four daughters: Moses (Erla) Burkhart of St. Clements, Elo Burkhart and Mary Burkhart both of Listowel, John (Lena) Burkhart of Wallenstein, Eva (Sidney) Weber of Linwood, Viola (Sidney) Martin of St. Clements, Ellen (Samuel) Bowman of Hunter River, PE. Also survived by 29 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren, brother Emanuel (Adeline) Bauman, and sister-in-law Erla Bauman. Predeceased by husband Elam Burkhart (2006), parents Titus and Adah Bauman, eight brothers (two in infancy) and five sisters, one granddaughter and three grandsons. Viewing took place at the family home, 2900 Hackbart Rd., RR 1, St. Clements, on Monday, May 22, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 1-5 p.m. A family service was held at the home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9 a.m., then to Linwood Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.



