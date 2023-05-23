April 28, 1940 – May 19, 2023

A kind and gentle man of faith in the Lord Jesus, Fred was loved by many. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the age of 83. Fred was born in Romania to parents of German descent. His father was Friedrich Konrad Keul and his mother was Maria “Marie” Johanna Schneider. His older sister Elfriede (Joe) was his best friend until the twins Elisabeth “Betty” (Murray) and Richard “Rick” (Donna) were born on his 13th birthday. When Fred’s family emigrated to Canada in 1951, he met his maternal grandfather, Martin Schneider. The family loved to spend time together on weekends with his mother’s brother, Martin and wife Jenny and their children Hildegard and Martin Jr. In 1963, Fred married Heide Eva Exner. The Keul and Exner families knew each other well and were involved in various church roles at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hamilton, Ontario. The three children born to Fred and Heide enriched their lives in untold ways. Heidi Maria married Stefan Konig. Paul Fredrick married May Seto. Julie Inge married Rodney Hufnagel. Their nine grandchildren Katiana, Kristofer (Katie), Benjamin (Kendra), Lukas (Hayley), Karissa (Delvin), Justice, Caleb, Zachariah, and Chase never ceased to amaze Fred and Heide and filled their home and cottage with happy moments and memories. Fred lived his life well and to the fullest, always eager to serve others. He had a gift for understanding numbers and strove to make the most of this gift by participating in the financial areas of his church and family and friends. He was compassionate and caring with widows and orphans, babies and dogs. Fred also liked to edit and proofread letters and documents with skill and excellent grammar. His Friendship Club buddy Mark brightened his life and projection was part of his love of technology. Fred’s hobbies were far reaching and fascinating. He was a Beekeeper for over 30 years and enjoyed the sweet harvest the bees supplied. He liked to take his sons and grandsons along to the bee yard to see the bees at work. He was fond of red wine and learned to be meticulous and discerning in making his own. More than one person asked him about the kind of wine he was serving and where to buy it. He kept good records for his wine cellar. He himself drank one glass of wine each evening; he was certain it kept his heart in good condition. He was exceedingly honoured to provide the wine for his grandson Kristofer’s wedding to Katie in 2018. Fred was a dedicated employee at Fuller Brush Co., Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting, Protein Foods and the 4C’s (Canadian Council of Christian Charities). He was a staunch supporter of Liebenzell Mission of Canada (LMC) and served on the Board for many years and in his later time, as Senior Advisor. His granddaughter Katiana serves with Liebenzell in Malawi, southern Africa. The family is grateful for the wonderful care Fred received from the Nurses, Doctors, PSW’s and staff both at Grand River Hospital and from the Waterloo/Wellington Hospice and Home Care Associations. It was a blessing to have him at home for his final weeks. His family was at his bedside when he took his last breath and he is now safe with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Woodside Bible Fellowship, followed by a reception. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed on Fred’s tribute page on the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liebenzell Mission of Canada (LMC) through the funeral home.

