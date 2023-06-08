Dan Snyder scholarship program now accepting applications

Twenty years after the death of Dan Snyder, the qualities that eventually netted him an NHL career continue to be lauded by the scholarship program that bears his name.

The Dan Snyder Memorial Scholarship now in its 20th year is accepting applications until July 14.

Scholarships are awarded to three students who demonstrate the characteristics that Snyder embodied: determination, desire, good sportsmanship and community involvement. Those characteristics saw him overcome the odds to join his hometown Elmira Sugar Kings and make it to the NHL as an undrafted player.

Snyder died Oct. 5, 2003 in Atlanta following a single-vehicle collision in which he was a passenger. He was 25 and a member of the NHL’s Thrashers at the time.

Today, scholarships are awarded to young athletes connected to the Sugar Kings, Woolwich Minor Hockey and the Woolwich community at large.

To qualify, students must be residents of Woolwich Township and enrolled in a qualified accredited postsecondary institution. Applying involves writing an essay explaining how they display characteristics associated with Snyder.

The essay can be of any length, says Rick Weiss, the director of the fund.

“It could be three paragraphs. If they cover everything and we sit back and go, ‘wow,’ then that’s really good. It could be 10 pages and we say, ‘I’m not quite sure what you wrote.’ So it really comes down to their expressing themselves.”

Entrants also need to provide reference letters.

While the first two categories are hockey-specific, the third is open to any qualifying member of the community, said Weiss. The scholarship tends to be sports-oriented, but Weiss says this doesn’t have to necessarily be the case.

“We haven’t seen somebody from the chess club send in an application, but that would be very worthy. Why not? It should be somebody who is doing something community involved, and it was designed around sports and was first of all designed around hockey. And then we broadened that into the open category,” said Weiss. “So we’ve had baseball, we’ve had soccer, of course, but we haven’t had anything non-athletic. But I don’t think we would reject something non-athletic. If they could give us a case where they met all four of those criteria, why not?”

Weiss helped organize raising funds for the scholarship’s seed money.

On Dec. 31, 2003, he attended a game between the Atlanta Thrashers and the host Detroit Red Wings where the players wore a patch bearing Snyder’s number 37. Also present were representatives of the NHL Players’ Association, which had pledged support for the cause.

“We actually went into the dressing rooms and took the shirts off their backs. We put these sweaty things [into the car] and we got to about Chatham and then we decided we couldn’t drive anymore, so we were the lucky ones who spent the night with these sweaty jerseys because we didn’t want to leave them in the car and worry about them getting stolen.

“So there’s a joke there that whenever I see the guy that we went down with, he makes a joke saying, ‘I haven’t had a smellier night than that.’”

An auction was arranged for the jerseys, and that combined with other donations came to about $110,000.

“That was our seed money. And so each year the capital stays and then the interest generates what we can disperse,” said Weiss.

The amount on offer for each of the scholarships is typically about $1,800, said Weiss.

The scholarship program is covered under the umbrella of the Waterloo Region Community Foundation, and funds are distributed through that organization. Winners receive the funds, a plaque and have their names entered on a trophy that sits at the Woolwich Memorial Centre, which includes the Dan Snyder Memorial Arena.

Weiss reflects on how the scholarship has changed over the years.

“We’re in our 20th year now, so we get further removed. There aren’t too many kids that knew Dan. But at the beginning, there would be kids that were being coached by him, so it was very interesting seeing how that’s moved forward.”

Weiss says when he is reviewing the submissions, he considers them through the lens of Snyder’s perspective. “I think about what Danny would say.”

Weiss knew Snyder as a friend and client when he worked at the local Royal Bank of Canada branch as bank manager.

Weiss says the scholarship is important to the community because it keeps Snyder’s memory alive, and it also makes a direct impact for the people who win.

“Those principles, those characteristics of determination, desire, good sportsmanship and community involvement, those were the drivers for Danny. He walked on to an NHL career. He wasn’t given a ticket. He wrote his ticket,” Weiss noted of Snyder’s perseverance.

“These candidates, especially those ones that are going into postsecondary education, we want to help. Danny wants to help. So this is one other way to lighten that financial burden.”

For more information on how to apply, visit www.wrcf.ca/dansnyderaward

