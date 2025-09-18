Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
Does vitamin C help us when we’re sick?
Mayo Clinic Q&A

Does vitamin C help us when we’re sick?

Observer Staff

Last updated on Sep 18, 25

Posted on Sep 18, 25

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

Food

Steve Kannon

READ MORE

Gwynne Dyer

READ MORE

Owen Roberts

READ MORE

Steve Galea

READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA