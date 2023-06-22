EDSS hands out hardware to top athletes, lauds noteworthy accomplishments

As the school year draws to a close, Elmira District Secondary School celebrated some of its students by handing out hardware to its top athletes during an award banquet last week.

Five students were honoured as the outstanding athletes in their age and gender category. For the junior ranks, Brienne Brezynskie was named top female athlete, while Karsten Smith was named the top male. In the senior category, Keon Perry was chosen as the top male, while the award for outstanding female athlete went to co-winners Izzy Speiran and Beth Alpaugh.

Brezynskie was unaware she was going to win the award and tried to leave the banquet early before being told to stay by a teacher, however Perry, a senior, couldn’t resist finding out the winner so he snuck a look at the presentation before the celebration started.

“I wanted to know who was the athlete of the year so I can hint at them, like ‘good job,’ but it was me and I was like ‘Oh, crap, I ruined it,” laughed Perry, who played football, basketball and did track and field this year.

The award was also a surprise to Grade 11 student Alpaugh, who was convinced that Speiran would be the sole winner.

“I was really excited. I’m very happy to be compared to Izzy – she’s a really good athlete,” said Alpaugh, who was part of the CWOSSA-winning basketball team and the girls’ curling team that won bronze at OFSAA. She was also named the school’s MVP in slo-pitch.

While Speiran, who participated in tennis, swimming and badminton – winning antique bronze in tennis at OFSSA – set the award as one of her goals going into Grade 11, she was excited to share it with Alpaugh.

“I was so excited when the curling team went to OFSAA because when the basketball team went, that was exciting too, but curling people don’t think about it as much. I was really excited that they were getting recognition for that,” Speiran said of Alpaugh’s accomplishments.

“I’m so happy we won together. I couldn’t imagine a better person to win with.”

The celebration capped off an very good year for EDSS sports that saw several teams winning WCSSAA and CWOSSA championships. There were also several individual accomplishments that went along with Spieran’s provincial medal. The swim team also won eight gold medals at CWOSSA and sent 12 swimmers to the OFSAA championship in February. Smith was named the WCSSAA league junior football MVP, while the track and field team won five CWOSSA gold medals.

This year being the first full one back after pandemic cancellations was key to the success, said Brezynskie who, along with basketball and hockey was also a member of the soccer team.

“Everyone was really excited to get back into it. And I think that kind of, formed into adrenaline, and sort of moved us forward,” the Grade 10 student said.

The coaches also played a big role, Perry said.

“We had such amazing coaching staff… before everything shut down, that when we came back, we got I think even a few new faces for coaching staff. It was perfect. We got right into gear right away,” said Perry, noting that several teachers coached multiple sports.

Speiran pointed to the time commitment required to coach high school sports.

“The badminton team coaches put in so many hours, only two players made it to CWOSSA, so they were literally private-coaching us every single day. They put in so many hours and so much dedication sometimes more than the athlete,” she said.

; ; ;