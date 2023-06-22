Reversing provincial plan to allow more housing on farm properties is just the start

While the province has backed away from the prospect of allowing development of up to three houses on farm properties, many pressures on farmland remain.

Pushback from agricultural organizations led the Ford government to drop the severance plan, though the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing clarified the focus was on housing for farm families, not general development.

“Farming is often a multi-generational family enterprise, and our government has been asked by many farmers to make it easier for the next generation to live and work in the same place where they grew up,” said ministry spokesperson Melissa Diakoumeas in a statement.

“At the same time, we have clearly heard the concerns that have been raised about the need to preserve Ontario’s farmland – and we share that goal. We will not be moving forward with the proposal on rural lot severances.”

The reversal came after protests from many farming organizations across the province, who wrote a joint letter to the ministry stating they were dead set against the idea.

Queen’s Park introduced the idea to allow the severance of farms in the province up to three housing lots. This was done as part of its ongoing revisions to the Provincial Policy Statement, which is one of the governing documents that guides development in the province. The new policy statement would combine the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, another document guiding development, and the Provincial Policy Statement, and replace them both.

In their letter, the farming organizations stated this move would have enabled more land speculation by developers and facilitate the irreversible loss of farmland in the province even further.

In a response letter to the farming organizations, provincial staff said enabling farmland loss and urban sprawl was never the goal of the proposal, and instead was intended to help farmers be able to pass their land and work on to other people in their families.

“We have extended the consultation period on the proposed Provincial Planning Statement to give the public an enhanced opportunity to provide feedback and give the province more time to consider alternative solutions to support multi-generational farm families without adding additional severances.

“We look forward to working with our agricultural partners to ensure we can support the housing needs of farming families while continuing to protect Ontario’s farmland,” said Diakoumeas.

Ontario is losing 319 acres of farmland every day, says Martin Straathof, the executive director of Ontario Farmland Trust, a leading organization in the pushback against the severance policy.

He said he found the government’s proposal devastating.

“We need to be seeing the government put forward policies that would mitigate the rate of farmland loss in this province. Otherwise, we risk undermining that very foundation of our agri-food system. And to see policies that instead would increase the rate of farmland loss, it was very disheartening and concerning about the future of agriculture,” he said.

Straathof says more people in the province, citizens, government workers and politicians alike, need to take farmland loss more seriously, since the amount of land actually able to produce food here is finite. Food production can’t just be moved elsewhere in the province, or reliably outsourced.

“Our food production is right next to our communities, and these communities are growing, but these communities also need sources of locally produced food,” he said. “We’ve seen global instability that has caused shortages of food stock on our grocery store shelves. With the war in Ukraine as well and what that did for grain exports out of that part of the world, we can’t just say, ‘Well, we can rely on this globalized food system to feed our population.’

“We saw wildfires and flooding in California that also caused skyrocketing prices of fresh produce. And thinking about the US where we get a lot of our imported food from, they’re also losing farmland at a rate of 2,000 acres per day. We can’t continue to assume that other parts of the world will feed us.”

Straathof says the next steps for his organization are to continue to speak with the agricultural community, and continue meeting with the government. Besides preserving farmland from development, he is also invested in preserving and conserving soil in the province.

“I think people should know that they need to speak up about this issue and talk to, not only to their MPPs at the provincial level, but we need to get our federal government involved as well, because we’re talking about food security for our nation. And then we also need to be talking to our local municipal councilors as well. There is a lot of decision making at the municipal level.”

