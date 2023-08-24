Expect more extreme weather at an ever-growing cost

Wildfires are the story of the year thus far. The Woolwich Community Lions Club will be fundraising for those coping with the devastation in Maui. The Red Cross and a host of other agencies are looking for support for those in B.C. and the Northwest Territories, the latest hotspot in a summer of wildfires across the country.

Half the planet appears to be burning, literally and figuratively. Parts of the globe – sometimes the very ones that have experienced record-high temperatures – are struggling with hurricanes, tropical storms and unprecedented downpours.

Climate change models say we can expect more extreme weather. The warming is undeniable. We’re already dealing with the results, at a huge cost in human lives and suffering, not to mention ever-increasing amounts of money. And we’re going to have to spend much, much more both to increase mitigation efforts and to deal with the inevitable disasters ahead.

Our efforts to combat climate change – the likes of reducing greenhouse gas emissions – have largely been ineffectual. They’re probably doomed to fail. That doesn’t mean we don’t try, as individuals and as a society.

Trouble is, we like our lives as they are, not how they might have to change. And collective action hasn’t been our forte, even if Canadians historically do better than many other countries, including our immediate neighbour.

On the whole, chances are we’re going to do nothing, or little enough to be called nothing, such that catastrophic warming is our likely future.

Research and computer models find that limiting global warming to 1.5°C – the slippery slope to the no-going-back 2°C – would require rapid and far-reaching transitions in land, energy, industry, buildings, transport, and cities. Global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) would need to fall by about 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching ‘net zero’ around 2050. This means that any remaining emissions would need to be balanced by removing CO2 from the air.

The consequences for failing to do so will be deadly for many and very, very expensive for pretty much everybody. We may acknowledge that – though many people, often influenced by the aforementioned corporate propaganda, dismiss the prospect as alarmism – but we won’t make significant changes to reach such goals.

Expecting action on a wider scale, especially by governments of the biggest polluters, is likely beyond the pale, and the possibility of drastic steps within the next decade – the 2030 deadline identified in the latest IPCC report – is close enough to zero to be called zero.

That means we’ll end up dealing with much more extreme weather – droughts, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes – and the deaths, displacement and financial losses that comes with it.

We’re already seeing the impacts of the warmest weather on record. Even in this area, where the impacts are expected to be somewhat more muted, we’re experiencing weather events more pronounced than in the past, along with some sudden fluctuations.

We’re not to confuse today’s weather with the big picture of climate, but every anomaly adds to the evidence.

If climate models are on target, we can expect more extreme weather days ahead, even putting aside the human contribution to global warming/climate change.

If the models hold, we can expect more than just rising temperatures. Greater impacts could include changes in precipitation patterns, in soil moisture, and possibly in the frequency and intensity of severe weather events.

Changes in weather patterns may affect the frequency and intensity of pollution episodes.

While things are projected to get worse, there have already been an uptick in weather-related disasters across the country. That comes with a human toll, and a large hit to the wallet. What we see today is only the beginning.

