Wellesley looks to curb illegal use of skate park site

A new skateboard park in Wellesley is not finished yet, but people are already sneaking on the site to use it illegally.

Alerted to the actions of some skateboarders, Mayor Joe Nowak raised concerns as councillors met Tuesday night.

“I think that we have some liability here, and I’m not sure what the answer is to that, but as recently as two weeks ago, it’s being used. So, I’d like to get some answers for that,” said Nowak.

Wellesley Township chief administrative officer Rik Louwagie is aware of the situation. He said he has been in contact with Waterloo Regional Police about the issue, and that they are monitoring the skate park on the weekends.

“I did get a report from them that they did chase some people out of there not this past weekend, but the weekend before. Hopefully, that will take care of things for the time being. As soon as it’s safe to do so, we will work with the contractor to get that skate park open,” he said.

Louwagie noted he has asked police to charge anyone they apprehend using the skate park illegally.

Nowak asked what needs to be done at this point to make the skate park safe.

“It’s the final grading around it, and the lighting, and the approach to the skate park as well. It’s still a construction site at this point, and there’s no safe access to it that’s not a construction point,” said Louwagie.

The original skate park was closed in 2019 when it failed to pass a safety test.

; ; ;