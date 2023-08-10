Getting in touch with nature, and spreading the news

Steve Welch likes to go for long walks. It clears his mind and helps him reset. He’s already hiked the entire Bruce Trail, and last month just finished the Avon Trail, which runs from Conestogo to St. Marys.

He hikes the trails in manageable chunks, on the weekends and after work in the evenings. For the Avon Trail, that often meant about six kilometers at a time. He’ll drive to his end-point, and then if he’s in an urban area, he’ll take an Uber to the starting point. If he’s in a rural area, he says he’ll take his bike along, park at the end-point, and then bike back to the starting point.

He captures the journey with his iPhone camera, and a GoPro, then edits the footage into episodes overlaid with his own music, since he is also a musician, and uploads it all to his YouTube channel.

“It allows people to see the land. A lot of people can’t get out and hike and explore for various reasons. So, me making videos – and I’ve had a lot of comments from people – they just, they love it. They’re places they used to walk as a kid or always wondered about. ‘What this trail’s like,’ or maybe they can’t get out, but they get to somewhat experience what it’s like. And then I just layer my music on to it, and it’s just very satisfying as an artist to put stuff like that out there and people enjoy it.”

After finishing the Bruce Trail, he looked around for his next adventure and chose the Avon Trail.

“By chance I discovered the Avon Trail. It’s not a super well-known trail,” he said. “It’s 120 kilometres long. And I thought it would be a great trail to do next.

“I started that trail and it’s a very different trail than the Bruce Trail. I call it a rural landscape trail, because basically, a lot of it is walking through farms, and it’s a lot of roadways connecting farms and woodlots. And it’s very different, but I have really loved it. I really feel after walking it, I finally sort of know the land that I live in.”

The Avon Trail runs from Conestogo, along the north end of Waterloo, near Wellesley, to Stratford and down to the west of Tavistock before swooping over to St. Marys. It meanders along farmers’ fields, country roads and woodlots.

“If you walk a section of landscape, it’s different, obviously, than driving or riding a bike. For me at least the landscape becomes embedded in my memory. And even years later, I can recall in great detail walking over a certain hill and down into a certain valley – I really love doing that.”

He said he wants to encourage more people to get out onto the province’s trails, or at least make them aware that they are available.

“I just want to show people that these places exist. Say you live in Waterloo or Kitchener, and you might go for a hike down by the river or something like that or walk once in a while, but just 10 minutes away is an amazing place with an incredible vista, a beautiful sunset. I just want to share that with people so that maybe they would check it out themselves, or at the very least, they know that it’s there; they just know that, ‘OK, the world is a beautiful place.’ They don’t necessarily have to go there, but they know that it’s there,” he said.

“I also think if people realized how beautiful the world is, it would be better taken care of. People will be more involved in protecting the land, the landscape.”

Welch says he’s a self-taught video editor. He finds it fun, and does it to relax instead of watching TV, adding he hopes his work helps improve the trails even more. Moreover, he’s come to rely on his solo walks in nature for his wellbeing.

“Get out and explore your land, and you’ll be surprised at what you’ll find.”

