Getting s’mores out of a classic treat

Only a kid would have the imagination to put a marshmallow and chocolate inside a cracker and call it food!

Nobody knows who or when s’mores were invented, but the first known recipe in print was nearly 100 years ago in a Girl Guides recipe and outdoors book, which makes sense. Other than slight alterations such as changing up the type of chocolate or cracker, the basic premise hasn’t changed in nearly 100 years.

The made up word S’mores (well, all words are made up, actually) now appears in the official Oxford dictionary, so It must be real.

How do we take a basic item that we make in the woods around a campfire and elevate to being restaurant worthy? Simple – we take a graham cracker crust, fill it with a chocolate ganache filling, fresh berries and then anything we finish with a chef’s blowtorch is definitely fancy.

Raspberry S’mores Pie

1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 pint raspberries

1/2 cup whipping cream

4 oz semi-sweet chocolate

2 oz unsalted butter

1 oz corn syrup

1 tsp. orange liqueur

1 bag mini marshmallows

1. Combine crumbs, sugar and butter and press by hand into 8” pie plate.

2. Bake in 325F oven for 8-10 minutes or until sets.

3. Chill.

4. Meanwhile bring cream to a boil, shut off.

5. Slowly blend in chocolate, butter and corn syrup.

6. When completely melted blend in flavouring.

7. Place berries in bottom of pie shell

8. Allow filling to cool slightly. Whip until foamy and then pour into shell.

9. Chill in fridge for a good two hours.

10. Pull from fridge and cover with mini marshmallows.

11. Blaze with blow torch until slightly melted and caramelized.

; ;