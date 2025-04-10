Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

He’s not on the ballot, but the election is about Trump

Editorial

Last updated on Apr 10, 25

Posted on Apr 10, 25

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo

Political Cartoons

READ MORE

Letters

READ MORE

Editorials

READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA