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Carney’s latest folly revives poor idea for high-speed rail

Editorial

Last updated on Apr 16, 2026

Posted on Apr 16, 2026

2 min read

In the spirit of never let a crisis go to waste, Prime Minister Mark Carney has been using the train-wreck that is Donald Trump to roll out all kinds of spending, particularly as it pertains to military hardware.

Among the most wasteful – remember, the government is incapable of good fiscal management, leaving Canadians heavily indebted – is yet another plan for high-speed rail linking Toronto and Quebec City.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard this story, though the price tag keeps getting higher. The historical record is damning. Canada has produced no fewer than 30 studies on high-speed rail in the Ontario-Quebec corridor since 1970 – a rolling archive of ambition and inaction stretching across Liberal and Conservative governments alike.

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