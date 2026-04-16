For struggling households, food banks have become a long-term support

With the rising cost of living, food security remains a problem for many in Waterloo Region. To help support community members in need, the Woolwich Community Services (WCS) launched its spring food drive this month.

Community members can drop off non-perishable items at Foodland Elmira, Food Basics Elmira or Woolwich Community Services. Some of the top needed items include mayo and canned fish; crackers and soup; peanut butter and jam; and baked beans and rice.

The WCS spring food drive coincides with the Food Bank of Waterloo Region’s spring food and fund drive. The organization notes demand for food assistance remains at “historic levels.”